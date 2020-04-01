|
|
Sim Coley
Leon County - Mr. Sim Coley, a resident of Leon County passed away on March 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Coley, his children, Simona and Barbara, his brothers, Gary, Johnny, Ronnie, Hugh, and Bill with 12 grandchildren. He had 1 daughter Ricci L, 1 brother, Jack and a mom and dad awaiting him in heaven. He will be missed for his sense of humor and love of fishing. Services are held for family only.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020