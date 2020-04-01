Resources
More Obituaries for Sim Coley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sim Coley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sim Coley Obituary
Sim Coley

Leon County - Mr. Sim Coley, a resident of Leon County passed away on March 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Coley, his children, Simona and Barbara, his brothers, Gary, Johnny, Ronnie, Hugh, and Bill with 12 grandchildren. He had 1 daughter Ricci L, 1 brother, Jack and a mom and dad awaiting him in heaven. He will be missed for his sense of humor and love of fishing. Services are held for family only.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -