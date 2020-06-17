Mother Sophia Davis-Ardley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mother Sophia Davis-Ardley

Tallahassee - Mother Sophia Davis-Ardley, 79, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Indian Branch Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Mother Ardley was a member of St. Peter M.B. Church in Capitola, FL.

Her precious memories will remain in the hearts of her former husband, Permon Ardley; three daughters, Carole Williams (Roy), Karen Austin (James) and Dr. Kim Ardley; 5 grandchildren, Erica, Morgan and Ryan Williams, Whitney and Haley Austin; a great granddaughter, Aniyah Thomas; a goddaughter, April Knight-McCall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved