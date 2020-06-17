Mother Sophia Davis-ArdleyTallahassee - Mother Sophia Davis-Ardley, 79, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Indian Branch Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.Mother Ardley was a member of St. Peter M.B. Church in Capitola, FL.Her precious memories will remain in the hearts of her former husband, Permon Ardley; three daughters, Carole Williams (Roy), Karen Austin (James) and Dr. Kim Ardley; 5 grandchildren, Erica, Morgan and Ryan Williams, Whitney and Haley Austin; a great granddaughter, Aniyah Thomas; a goddaughter, April Knight-McCall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.