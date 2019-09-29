|
Speaker Donald L. Tucker
Tallahassee - Donald Legrand Tucker was born July 23, 1935 in Tallahassee, Florida. His middle name gave the world a preview into what would become his larger than life personality. Born to Luther and Grace Tucker, Donald's earliest memories were centered in and around Crawfordville, Florida, exploring the creeks, dirt roads and piney woods with his brother, Kit. A seventh generation Floridian, Donald was instilled with a sense of public service by his parents. His Father served in the State Senate from 1948 to 1952 and 1960 to 1964, and his Mother served in their Church as a missionary.
Imparted with a strong work ethic, Donald loved to tell stories of his entrepreneurial ventures as a child. From his shoe shine stand to selling peanuts, Donald was seldom idle. He and his brother awoke at 5:00 a.m., walked to the local fruit market, purchased peanuts, cooked and bagged them, then set out to sell them on the streets of Tallahassee, amassing what they considered a fortune. Serving as Captain of the football team, President of the Student Body, Senior Class President, and as Governor of Florida Boys State were all prelude to his life of leadership and community engagement. Donald attended college at Brigham Young University, served two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and received his law degree from the University of Florida. Donald started his practice of law in Tallahassee.
Donald was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1966, representing Leon, Franklin and Wakulla Counties. He was re-elected five times, and culminated his public service as the only Speaker of the Florida House serving two consecutive terms. He was known for his keen wit (and obvious humility), remarking to his colleagues at the end of his term as Speaker, "I don't need to be the Governor of the State to satisfy my ego. I satisfy it every day when I look in the mirror, fellas."
In 1977, his legislative colleagues honored him by passing legislation signed into law by Governor Reuben Askew, naming the Civic Center "The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center" in recognition of Donald's success in realizing a long-held dream in the community. He always believed that the Capital of the State of Florida should have a first-class facility for the public to enjoy. At the same time, Donald was instrumental in securing funding for facilities at the University of Florida and in Tampa. In 2013, Donald was very proud that his beloved Florida State University acquired the center, and thoroughly enjoyed that the students referred to it as "The Tuck."
Donald is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 32 years, Joan Tucker; sons Donald L. Tucker Jr. (Valerie) of Tallahassee, Joe Tucker (Katherine) of Lehigh, Utah, and Richard Tucker of Orlando; grandchildren Donald L. Tucker, III, JC Tucker, Carl Tucker, Kristina Tucker, of Lehigh, Utah; Jameson Tucker of Alexandria, Virginia, and Lex Tucker of Tallahassee; Brother Stan (Marsha) Tucker of Crawfordville; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janice Tucker and brother Luther C. "Kit" Tucker.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 3. A public celebration of a great man and a life well lived will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. A reception will immediately follow. Joan and the family look forward to spending time with everyone that shared our love for Donald.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a charitable donation to The Salvation Army or .
Known in equal parts for his intellect and wit, Donald was also a natural raconteur. He leaves us with the rich memories of his inquisitive childhood adventures, vast political history, and abiding love for his family and community. Donald suffered for many years from the effects of cancer, and yet he never complained. His wonderful spirit remained strong, and he was always more interested in how others were faring than himself. When asked if he had any regrets in his lifetime, his reply was, "My only regret is not having another 30 years with my beautiful wife."
He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019