Spencer Dale Moore
Tallahassee - Spencer Dale Moore, 76, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.
A son of the late Hubert Moore and the late Uloia Bradford, he was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on October 30, 1943. He is also preceded in death by his son, Rodney Allen Moore; Grandson, Jacob Tyler Moore and siblings, Buddy Moore, Gray Moore and Peggye Kochlefl
Survivors include his wife, Anna Frances Moore; sons, Kevin Dale Moore, Darrell Brian Moore (Donna), Jonathan Andrew Moore (Rebecca); daughter, Bonnie Lynne Moore Helgemo (Brian); grandchildren, Amanda Christine Griffin (Stephen), Kayla Marie Anderson (Scott), Joshua Dale Guthrie (Lacy), Justin Taylor Moore, Julia Paige Moore, Jack Spencer Helgemo, Sabrina Gabrielle Moore and Oliver Collins Helgemo, as well as great-grandchildren, Kylie Skye, Braelyn Drew, Logan Gabriel, Lilian Sybil, Tucker Spence; and siblings U. B. Mason and DeVoe Moore (Shirley).
His childhood years were spent in Greeneville, Tennessee until his family moved to Tampa, Florida when Spencer was ten years old. He and his new bride moved to Tallahassee in 1966, and he helped his brother at Tallahassee Clutch and Brake. In 1979, Spencer began American Clutch Rebuilders, which he owned and operated 41 years, until he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's). He often said ALS stood for "A Loving Savior" to him.
From the early days when he ran a Sunday School bus route through neighborhoods picking up children to take to church, to every customer that came through the doors of his business, Spencer made known his love for Jesus. Jesus Christ was shared with each customer as he carefully built clutches to precision. Spencer told them the good news that salvation is a free gift of grace available to anyone who places their trust in Jesus Christ.
Visitation is from 1:00 until 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Northwoods Baptist Church in the Joy Dome, with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In keeping with ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required; the ample facilities at the Joy Dome is set up to allow for plenty of social distancing/spacing.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Radio Network of Florida, PO Box 181000, Tallahassee, FL 32303 or Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32309. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
