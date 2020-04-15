|
|
Stacy Brown
Tallahassee, FL - Stacy Sefus Antoine Brown, 44, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. SUNDAY, April 19, in Mt. Ararat AME Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Stacy was born in Jasper, FL and had lived in West Palm Beach before moving to Tallahassee. He had been employed by Baymont Hotel. Survivors include his wife, Jackqueline Youman Brown; stepdaughters, Cericka Davis and Keondria Burgess; parents, Luke D. Brown and Sandra E. Baker; sisters, Pamela (Wesley) Hall and Levita Baker; brothers, Manitee Baker, Leroy Brown and Frederick Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020