|
|
Stanley Maluty
Tallahassee - Stanley Maluty, 79, entered into rest Thursday, March, 19, 2020, in Tallahassee Florida. Born in Swissvale Pennsylvania, he moved to Miami to attend The University of Miami and play football for The Miami Hurricanes. While in Miami, he worked as a teacher and a coach, and also met his wife, Virginia Flowers Maluty. After retiring from teaching, he moved to Tallahassee to be near his family, and became a member of Celebration Baptist Church. He had a zest for life and activity, and loved his family and church. Survivors include Virginia Maluty, Stanley Scott Maluty (Britt), Shelly Roslund (Chip) and 3 grandchildren, Cody, Dallas, and Garrett. Due to current circumstances, the family will be holding a private remembrance.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020