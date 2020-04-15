Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Maluty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Maluty


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Maluty Obituary
Stanley Maluty

Tallahassee - Stanley Maluty, 79, entered into rest Thursday, March, 19, 2020, in Tallahassee Florida. Born in Swissvale Pennsylvania, he moved to Miami to attend The University of Miami and play football for The Miami Hurricanes. While in Miami, he worked as a teacher and a coach, and also met his wife, Virginia Flowers Maluty. After retiring from teaching, he moved to Tallahassee to be near his family, and became a member of Celebration Baptist Church. He had a zest for life and activity, and loved his family and church. Survivors include Virginia Maluty, Stanley Scott Maluty (Britt), Shelly Roslund (Chip) and 3 grandchildren, Cody, Dallas, and Garrett. Due to current circumstances, the family will be holding a private remembrance.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -