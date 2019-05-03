Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven
12425 Blue Star Hwy
Gretna, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan Dewayne Lewis


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stefan Dewayne Lewis Obituary
Stefan Dewayne Lewis

Chattahoochee - Stefan Dewayne Lewis, 29, of Chatt., FL was born July 15, 1989 to Vince Lewis and Darlene Lewis, in Tall., FL. On Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 the Lord called him home to receive his eternal reward. Family members left to cherish the lasting impressions that Stefan left through his warm, loving and jovial spirit are his children: Jayla, Khiyon, and Kaelynn; mother: Darlene Rittman (Peter); father: Vince Lewis; brothers: Craig Copeland and Sir' Vince Lewis; sister: Shirley Johnson; grandmother: Juanita McCray and Cecelia Booth (like a grandmother). Visitation is Fri., May 3 from 4p to 8p at Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home and Funeral Service is Sat., May 4 at 11a at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 12425 Blue Star Hwy, Gretna, FL. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home in Chatt., FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now