|
|
Stefan Dewayne Lewis
Chattahoochee - Stefan Dewayne Lewis, 29, of Chatt., FL was born July 15, 1989 to Vince Lewis and Darlene Lewis, in Tall., FL. On Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 the Lord called him home to receive his eternal reward. Family members left to cherish the lasting impressions that Stefan left through his warm, loving and jovial spirit are his children: Jayla, Khiyon, and Kaelynn; mother: Darlene Rittman (Peter); father: Vince Lewis; brothers: Craig Copeland and Sir' Vince Lewis; sister: Shirley Johnson; grandmother: Juanita McCray and Cecelia Booth (like a grandmother). Visitation is Fri., May 3 from 4p to 8p at Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home and Funeral Service is Sat., May 4 at 11a at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 12425 Blue Star Hwy, Gretna, FL. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home in Chatt., FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 3, 2019