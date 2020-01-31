|
|
Stephanie Dawna Carrin Grantham
Tallahassee - Stephanie Dawna Carrin Grantham,50 of Tallahassee, Fl passed away last Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Tallahassee. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee Fl 32311 (850) 942-2929 with burial following at Broomsage Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to service.
Stephanie was born February 2,1969 in Tallahassee, to Sandra and William P. Carrin Jr. She enjoyed attending Church, the beach; She had a way of expressing herself through music, her art, and writing. Her children and grandchildren were her pride & joy.
She is survived by her Mother, Sandy Carrin; husband, Willis Adams; ex-husband and good friend Gary Grantham Sr; son, Gary Grantham, Jr; daughters, Nancy and Samantha Grantham, and Alexus Chmura; sister Antonia Carrin; and four beloved grandchildren.
She is Preceded in death by her father and 2 brothers, Willian P. Carrin III, and Raymond M. Carrin. And She will always be remembered as our "Stephan Wolfe."
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020