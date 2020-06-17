Stephanie Williams
Stephanie Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Stephanie Yolanda Williams, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Stephanie was a member of Redeeming Love Family Worship Center. She was a devout Christian with an outgoing personality. Affectionately known as "Supa", she was a talented cosmetologist, who enjoyed dancing. Her loving survivors include: her son, Jaquez Patterson; daughters, Jaylan and Jaliyah Patterson; granddaughter, Eden Patterson; mother, Ethel Garrison; brothers, Javon Williams, Demil Thomas and Maurice Williams; sisters, Stacy Williams and Jesina (Kelvin) Graves; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Williams.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
