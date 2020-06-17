Stephanie Williams

Stephanie WilliamsTallahassee, FL - Stephanie Yolanda Williams, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Stephanie was a member of Redeeming Love Family Worship Center. She was a devout Christian with an outgoing personality. Affectionately known as "Supa", she was a talented cosmetologist, who enjoyed dancing. Her loving survivors include: her son, Jaquez Patterson; daughters, Jaylan and Jaliyah Patterson; granddaughter, Eden Patterson; mother, Ethel Garrison; brothers, Javon Williams, Demil Thomas and Maurice Williams; sisters, Stacy Williams and Jesina (Kelvin) Graves; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Williams.