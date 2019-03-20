|
|
Stephen Botts
The Villages - Stephen Claibourne Botts, 77, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Mr. Botts was born on May 7, 1941 to the late Harry Botts and Helen Barry Botts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Botts is preceded in death by his sister, Judith Botts.
Mr. Botts is survived by his wife of thirty-four-years, Cheryl Byers Botts; daughter, Stacy, her husband, Jimmy Daniels, and their children, Dove, Sarai, James, Tabitha, Jacob, Joshua and Naomi of Macon, Georgia; stepson, Bryan Andrews, his wife Brandi and their daughters, Bree and Brynn of Tallahassee, Florida;
Mr. Botts was born in Galveston, Texas where his father was stationed in the Army. He was Salutatorian in his graduating class of Escambia High School and graduated with a mathematics degree at Florida State University in 1965. He remained friends with many of his fraternity brothers from Pi Kappa Phi his entire life. He became an Army captain during his service at Ft. Monroe from 1965-69. Mr. Botts then worked for RCA in West Palm Beach for a short time before returning to Tallahassee where he served as the director of the North West Regional Data Center until his retirement in 2001.
Mr. Botts (Steve) has always been active and loved the outdoors. He was an avid birdwatcher and fond of the trees that housed them. For many years, his leisure time was spent at the beach playing volleyball, sailing his catamaran or riding wave runners. He also enjoyed yearly winter ski trips with his wife, Cheryl. After retirement, he and Cheryl sold everything and spent years traveling the country in their luxury RV. Eventually, they settled down again in The Villages, the perfect place for golfing and board-gaming with friends, while still hanging onto the RV and kayaks. Steve and Cheryl traveled the world together. They have taken numerous trips to Europe, cruised the Mediterranean and the Caribbean multiple times, traveled Australia and many parts of Central America. Steve loved his grandchildren very much and he and Cheryl often toted one or two at a time along with them on their adventures.
He will be greatly missed by so many who loved him, especially by his wife who he cherished more than anything in this world! Mr. Botts' burial service will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery on March 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Donations in honor of Mr. Botts can be made to The Wildwood Church of Christ.
John 14:1-3
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019