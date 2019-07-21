Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Daniels Memorial Chapel
1126 Ohio Ave N
Live Oak, FL
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniels Memorial Chapel
1126 Ohio Avenue North
Live Oak, FL
Stephen C. Bullock

Stephen C. Bullock Obituary
Stephen C. Bullock

McAlpin - Stephen C. Bullock, 63, of McAlpin, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in his home after a long illness. Steve received his Bachelors and Masters Degree from FSU. He graduated from Cumberland School of Law. He was a lawye with Brannon, Brown, Haley and Bullock Law Firm, Lake City, FL from 1995-2019. Mr. Bullock was a member of the 3rd Circuit Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, American Bar Association and Branford Rotary. He also served as past president of the Suwannee River Riding Club, Branford Booster Club and was a member of the Orchard Community Church. Mr. Bullock is survived by his wife of 39 years: Teresa M. Bullock, McAlpin, FL; mother: Marjorie Bullock Masterman, Tallahassee, FL; daughter: Blair A. Bullock, McAlpin, FL; sons: Brian Bullock, McAlpin, FL; Bradley (Kasey) Bullock, Stillwater, OK; sisters: Patricia (William) Franklin, Pensacola, FL; Nancy (Eric) Thrailkill, Franklin, TN. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at Daniels Memorial Chapel in Live Oak with Rev. Eddie Blallock officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 pm until service time.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 21, 2019
