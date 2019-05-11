Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
2221 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - Stephen Clay Lipscomb, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born in Bessemer, AL on December 16, 1934. He received a degree in pharmacy from Howard College, and served as a Corpsman in the Navy. He was the Pharmacy Manager for Albertson's for 25 years and with the State of Florida Medicaid for 10 years. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Lynda H. Lipscomb of 48 years, daughters Stephanie Navas (Manuel), Kym Borek (Mike), sons Sam Lipscomb and Joey Griffin, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on 2221 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303, May 25, 2019 at 11 am. In Lieu of flowers, donates can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd.,Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 11, 2019
