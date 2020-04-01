|
Stephen Darrell Wilson
Tallahassee - Stephen Darrell Wilson, age 57, entered into rest March 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
He is survived by his son Konnor Parker Wilson; his mother Nellie Boyett Wilson; two sisters Marsha Wilson Long (Danny) and Rhonda Wilson Causseaux (Tommy); niece Stephanie Dobson Webster (Stephen) and nephew Christopher Causseaux (Julia); great nieces Georgia Caroline Usina, Kendall Grace Webster, Layla Belle Causseaux; great-nephews Payton Sherrod Usina and Landon Thomas Causseaux and numerous other relatives.
He is predeceased by his father Leon Arthur Wilson and his nephew Stephen Sherrod Dobson, IV.
Stephen was the owner and operator of Stephen Wilson Gas Company. He graduated from Riverside Military Academy and was a member of East Hill Baptist Church.
A private family service will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020