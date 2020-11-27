Stephen Early Duggar
Stephen Early Duggar, 71, passed away peacefully in his home on November 23rd , with his family by his side.
Born March 1, 1949, in Tallahassee, Early was a survivor in every way, including his diagnosis with brain cancer in early 2015. Given only four months to live, he managed to survive for almost 6 years, giving him the chance to meet his personal goals of seeing his family grow and flourish in many ways.
In June of 1968, 19 year old Early, married his 17 year old high school sweetheart, Eva, a fisherman's daughter, and together they embarked on a fifty-two year amazing roller coaster of a life in the seafood industry. A true entrepreneur in every way, Early, with Eva by his side, was able to build one of the largest wholesale seafood distributorships in the nation, with over 13,000 accounts world-wide. Shortly afterwards, in 1986, he announced to Tallahasseans, "The Coast Is Here", with the opening of the Wharf Seafood Restaurant. After many accolades and top ratings, including receiving the "Golden Spoons" award from Florida Trend magazine, the Duggars began to expand their culinary excursions to differing styles of restaurants, from fine-dining cuisine in Atlanta, to locally ran food trucks in neighboring counties. Ultimately, their first love, The Wharf, is where they've settled in at, albeit a different version from the original. With his son and business partner, Noah, Wharf Casual Seafood is now peppering numerous locations in the tri-state area, with exponential growth on the horizon. Though Early's family is number one in his heart and mind, some of his last words were about his beloved restaurant and the memory of friends and family made during these last 34 years of his life.
Early is survived by his wife, Eva; his children, Genny Duggar Bailey (husband Joe), Stephen Early Duggar, Jr (wife Lee); grandchildren, Seph Bailey, Adam Bailey, Aleah-Marie Duggar, Stephen Duggar lll, Sharron Duggar; sister Dorothy Williams (and family); and brother Joe Duggar (and family).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Stephen Duggar, to https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/fundraiser/3049376