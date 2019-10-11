|
Stephen Elder Lane, Jr.
Oakland, CA - Stephen Elder Lane, Jr. passed away in Oakland California on September 25, 2019, at the age of 48. He was born January 26, 1971. He is the son of Susan Kitchens and Stephen Lane, Sr. and grandson of Edward and Frances Lane. He is survived by his parents, his daughter Olivia Lane, ex wife Wendi Lane, his sisters: Rebekah Carvalho, Liz Rengstorff, and Elissa Lane, his partner Joanne Stearns, and numerous extended family members and lifelong friends.
There is not a person who met him who did not love him. His wonderful personality and big heart touched us all. His daughter meant the world to him.
A private ceremony will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 to honor Stephen's memory and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please honor his love of the arts by donating to a in his name.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019