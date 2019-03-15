|
Stephen Gregg Thigpen
Tallhassee - Mr. Stephen Gregg Thigpen, 68, passed away on March 12, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallhassee, FL following a brief illness. Gregg was born May 3, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Claude Henry Thigpen and Mrs. Mary Frances Hendry Thigpen. He lived most of his life in Tallahassee, Quincy, and then Sopchoppy on the river where he loved having easy access to fishing. He graduated from Leon High School before attending Tallahassee Community College and then Florida State University where he graduated with a Bachelors' Degree in Finance. He worked as a Mortgage Broker with Commonwealth, then he and his wife Sheila began their own Mortgage Brokerage Business as Gregg Thigpen Mortgage Services Inc. in Tallahassee. Gregg retired in 2010 and spent a lot more time fishing. He honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves for 6 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. His humor and laughter
will be missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Folsom.
He is survived by; his wife of 45 years, Sheila O'Steen Thigpen, of Sopchoppy; his daughter, Julia Nan Thigpen, of Sopchoppy; His parents, Claude and Carleen Thigpen, of Tallahassee; 5 siblings, Connie Duncan, and husband Scooter, Martin Thigpen, all of Monticello, Angela Breon, and Robert, of Tallahassee, Debbie Byrd, and husband Alan, of St. George Island, and Chuck Golden, and wife Elaine, of St. Augustine, his aunt, Lillian Harris, and husband "Sonny", of Greenville, FL; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. As Gregg requested, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice and The .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019