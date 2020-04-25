Services
Stephen Kish


1946 - 2020
Stephen Kish Obituary
Stephen Kish

Tallahassee - Stephen Alexander Kish, 74, of Tallahassee, died April 17, 2020.

Born January 1, 1946 in Durham, North Carolina, Stephen was the beloved only son of the late Leona Woody Kish and Alexander Charles Kish of Dillsboro, NC. Stephen is survived by 27 cousins.

Stephen was a professor of Geology at Florida State University and a long-time resident of Tallahassee. He loved the outdoors, hiking with his dog, and visiting his family in the mountains of his youth. He was known as a kind spirit with a passion for the Earth and a great dedication to his work and his students.

A funeral will be held at a later date at the family's private cemetery in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice at: Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
