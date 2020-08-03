Stephen Robert Kramer
Tallahassee - Stephen Robert Kramer died at age 31. He was born on June 15, 1989 and died on August 1, 2020. He leaves behind his parents, Jerry and Suzanne Kramer of Perry, and four siblings, Daryll Larsh Jr (Betty), Evelyn Irving (Michael), Jerry Kramer (Michelle) and Alexander Kramer.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 until 1:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
