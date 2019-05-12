Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Steve Ehrlich


Tallahassee - Steven Joseph Ehrlich, 63, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Steve was born May 5, 1956 in Miami, FL to Joseph and Piercie Ehrlich. He retired as a Computer Systems Administrator for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles after 35 years. He was also a founding owner of Killearn Lakes Taekwondo with his sister, brother-in-law and nephew where he was an instructor and 3rd degree black belt. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Steve loved trying all kinds of craft beers and spending time with friends and family.

Steve is survived by his daughter Paige Ehrlich; her mother and his former wife, Karen Munoz; his sisters, Kathy Halvorsen (Rick), Stephanie Campbell (Troy), Betty Marky (Ray); nieces and nephews, Jennifer Hickey, Blaine Marky and Max Campbell.

In lieu of a funeral, Steve has requested a Celebration of Life at a time to be announced to friends and family. Big Bend Hospice was wonderful at the end of his life. In his memory, donations may be made to them at Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019
