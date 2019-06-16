|
|
Steven Eric Hjelm
- - Steven was born May 4, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Evelyn Andersen Hjelm and Erik Hjelm. He died of glioblastoma multiforme, less than four months after diagnosis, on Monday May 27, 2019 with loving family by his side. His family moved to Bradenton, Florida when he was a young boy. He graduated from Manatee High School where he was active in school theater productions and was a member of the tennis team. Steven enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after high school graduation and was stationed in Rota, Spain. A Florida State University graduate, he was an English major whose studies focused on medieval literature.
Steven is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Elizabeth Frederick; daughters Lisa Sonberg and Amber Gabric (husband Dan); and sister Suzann Wisner (husband Richard). He is also survived by grandchildren Morgan and Nikola and niece Stephanie Wood. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Jennifer Casey Norred. Steven had many devoted friends who stayed by his side throughout his illness. His friend Tony Partin lived up to the title "Best Man" by almost daily visits and assistance.
Steven was a stained glass artist who loved blues music and lively political repartee. He was a kind, generous man with a quick wit and warm smile. He will be sorely missed and remembered with love by many.
A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at Dorothy B. Oven Park Thomasville Road on Friday, June 28 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019