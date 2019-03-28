Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Steven Eugene Courtney

Tallahassee - Steven Eugene Courtney, age 62, passed away in Tallahassee, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Springfield, IL and was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.

Steven's family will be receiving guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.)

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Courtney family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
