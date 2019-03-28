|
|
Steven Eugene Courtney
Tallahassee - Steven Eugene Courtney, age 62, passed away in Tallahassee, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Springfield, IL and was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.
Steven's family will be receiving guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.)
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Courtney family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019