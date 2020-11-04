1/1
Steven J. Holmes
Steven J. Holmes

Tallahassee, FL - Steven Jerome Holmes, 57, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Bethel Cemetery, Bethel Cemetery Road, Tallahassee. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Steven was a 1981 graduate of FAMU DRS. He was a member of Tabernacle M.B. Church, JRE Masonic Lodge and he was a Shriner. Treasuring his love and memory are his daughters: Latoya Mitchell, Shanteria, Shenyia, Sheyenne and Shakia Holmes; his former wife and mother of his children, Mary L. Holmes; brothers: Vincent (Bonita), Patrick (Shawanza) and Earl (Tiffany) Holmes; sister-in-law, Trina Holmes; 8 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
