Steven James Stewart
Tallahassee - Steven James Stewart, 34, a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born January 23, 1986, to Mark Lewis and Nilsa Morales Stewart. A graduate of Florida High School, he also attended Tallahassee Community College. Steven had a funny sense of humor, enjoyed movies, reading, the water and being in the sunshine. He was a loving parent to his two fur-babies, Bella and Louie.
Leaving behind to cherish his memories are his parents, Mark and Nilsa Stewart; sister, Marisa DeMartino Gillespie (husband, Cory); niece, Kaley Hope Gillespie; paternal grandfather, Carl Stewart; maternal grandmother, Joy Andrews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that touched Steven throughout his life.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020