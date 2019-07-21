|
|
Dr. Steven Jeffrey "Jeff" Godbey, Jr.
Tallahassee - Dr. Steven Jeffrey "Jeff" Godbey, Jr., 32, born in Tallahassee on March 13, 1987 passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Jean (Selman) Godbey and their 14- month old daughter, Livi-Jean Louise; parents, Cynthia "Cyndi" Louise (Crawford) and Steven "Steve" Jeffrey Godbey, Sr. of Tallahassee; Grandmother-in-law Jean Selman (Havana, FL); Grandpa Luther Godbey (wife, Patti) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; Granny Nancy Godbey (Charleston, WV); father-in-law Dan Selman (Tallahassee); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law and a niece.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents John William "Bill" and Rosa Lee Crawford and grandfather-in-law William "Bill" Selman.
He was a beloved husband, father, son, grandson, cousin, nephew and uncle. Jeff lived and loved with his whole being. Beyond his family, music and community service; his passion was helping animals. At the time of death, Dr. Godbey was practicing full time at Allied Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Tallahassee. He saved the lives of many during his too short career.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to a fundraising campaign which will directly benefit Jeff's widow and daughter: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-dr- jeff-godbey? Off-line donations to this fund should be made payable to Leah Godbey and mailed to Nickie Stricker at 2520 Lanier Road, Havana, FL 32333 so they can be credited to this campaign.
A Celebration of Life is planned for September 2019, at which time the family will receive friends. Additional information about the specific date and location will be available through the GoFundMe page.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 21, 2019