Steven Morrissey
McKinney - Steven D. Morrissey was born April 7, 1947 in Lincoln, NE and passed away on August 14, 2020. Steve lived in Lincoln until he was 13 and moved to Oklahoma City on Memorial Day, 1960. Steve attended the original Putnam City High School - where he graduated in 1965 and later received his bachelor's degree from, then, Central State College in 1969. He began his long career in the aircraft industry working for Aero Commander. On transferring to Rockwell International in Albany, GA, Steve met his life-long love, Mary Ellen Connell, who he married in 1973. Steve obtained an MBA degree and eventually hired on with Textron where he worked in Ft Worth for Bell Helicopter and eventually for their Cessna division in Wichita, KS where he retired in 2011 as VP & Comptroller. Steve had promised Mary Ellen when he retired, he'd take her back to the deep south so they moved to Tallahassee, FL, where they lived until relocating to McKinney, TX in late 2019. Other than his family, Steve's loves were golf and playing poker. Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Ellen, his daughter Candace and son Shannon Ulmer, wife Holly and grandchildren Ansley and Greyson, all of Frisco, TX; his mother Luetta Morrissey, brothers Gary Morrissey and wife Kathy, Terry Morrissey, Dan Morrissey, Dennis Morrissey, Rodney Morrissey, David Morrissey, Debbie Hane and husband Lee, all of Oklahoma City. Steve's father Pierie predeceased him. Steve will be so greatly missed by all his family and the many friends. We hope he's now giving golf lessons to his dad, Pierie and his father-in-law Bill Connell. In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the Funeral Service. For service information or to sign an online registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com
