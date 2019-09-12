Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Old West FL Enrichment Center
Stevie "Steve" Johnson

Stevie "Steve" Johnson Obituary
Stevie "Steve" Johnson

Tallahassee - Stevie Jerome Johnson, 58, died Sunday, September 6, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Old West FL Enrichment Center with burial Clifford Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife Alvette A. Johnson; two daughters, Chinette Johnson (Clement Rouviere) and Tiffany Johnson-Lewis (Brian); his mother, Annie Maxwell Johnson; 9 siblings; 2 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
