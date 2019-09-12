|
Stevie "Steve" Johnson
Tallahassee - Stevie Jerome Johnson, 58, died Sunday, September 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Old West FL Enrichment Center with burial Clifford Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife Alvette A. Johnson; two daughters, Chinette Johnson (Clement Rouviere) and Tiffany Johnson-Lewis (Brian); his mother, Annie Maxwell Johnson; 9 siblings; 2 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019