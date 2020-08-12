Stewart Irvin Zaritsky
March 8, 1952 -
August 3, 2020
Stewart Irvin Zaritsky, the son of Harry and Sadelle Bergman Zaritsky, was born on March 8, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stewart lived an inspiring life alongside many people that he loved and who loved him. On August 3, he had complications from surgery and passed away peacefully while surrounded by family.
Stewart grew up living in many cities during his father's military career. This early experience led to his lifelong love of travel and exploration. Stewart and his family eventually settled in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Stewart was an accomplished musician who played both the keyboard and synthesizer for rock bands in the 1970's. One of his most notable works was with Salty Dog as the opening act for Edgar Winter. He also played for many well-known bands, including Oddessey, Sizzle, Rampage and Libra in Lehigh Valley (Pennsylvania) and the Northeast. This love for music continued throughout his life including attending many music concerts over the years, especially Dave Matthews.
Stewart's later career was focused on the construction industry where he was a project manager for many significant projects throughout the United States and Canada working for Natkin Service Company, York International and Honeywell.
Stewart was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne, his children, Jillian and Sean Joseph, his son-in-law Nicholas, his step-daughter Kristin, his grandsons, Eric and Jacob, his sisters Fran and Marsha and several nieces and nephew. May his memory be a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Stewart's life by donating to a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com