Stewart Kennan Ducey
Stewart Kennan Ducey

Tallahassee -

Stewart Kennan Ducey, devoted father and skydiver extraordinaire, 72, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on October 14, 2020.

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 23, 1948. Stewart studied Political Science, receiving a Bachelor's Degree from Troy University.

Stewart served his country for twenty-two years in the United States Army. Upon retirement, he pursued his love for adventure as a skydiving instructor at The School of Human Flight.

He was a member of the U.S. Parachute Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Stewart had a passion for politics, creating remarkable landscapes & gardening, entertaining friends with home-cooked meals, music, and all things flight- especially skydiving. He loved sharing his humor & wit; whether discussing matters of the day or just in the jokes he would tell to bring a smile to your face.

He was survived by his daughter, Kennan Gay Ducey, his sister Shawn Turk (Quill), and loyal friend, Cindy Pirkkala.

Stewart Kennan Ducey will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery where he will rest with fellow soldiers in a sacred setting.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2020.
