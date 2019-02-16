Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
For more information about
Sue McCartney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Griffith Bragg McCartney


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Griffith Bragg McCartney Obituary
Sue Griffith Bragg McCartney

Tallahassee - SUE GRIFFITH BRAGG McCARTNEY, 88, passed away in Orlando on Saturday, February 9, 2019 after a long and faithful life in the service of her Lord and Savior. Mrs. McCartney was born in Gray, Georgia on July 20, 1930 the only child of Frederick Loren and Frances Griffith Bragg and grew up in Daytona

Beach. She attended Florida State University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Paul F. McCartney in 1955 once he returned from Korea. The couple worshipped at Faith Presbyterian Church, Tallahassee until their move to Gulf Breeze in 1975. She was a long time member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church until moving to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2000.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, Mrs. McCartney is survived by her son, Randolph B. McCartney of Orlando who will receive friends before the memorial service Sunday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m., which will be held at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312 followed by interment.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.