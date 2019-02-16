|
|
Sue Griffith Bragg McCartney
Tallahassee - SUE GRIFFITH BRAGG McCARTNEY, 88, passed away in Orlando on Saturday, February 9, 2019 after a long and faithful life in the service of her Lord and Savior. Mrs. McCartney was born in Gray, Georgia on July 20, 1930 the only child of Frederick Loren and Frances Griffith Bragg and grew up in Daytona
Beach. She attended Florida State University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Paul F. McCartney in 1955 once he returned from Korea. The couple worshipped at Faith Presbyterian Church, Tallahassee until their move to Gulf Breeze in 1975. She was a long time member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church until moving to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2000.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, Mrs. McCartney is survived by her son, Randolph B. McCartney of Orlando who will receive friends before the memorial service Sunday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m., which will be held at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312 followed by interment.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019