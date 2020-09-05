Sue Roberts
Tallahassee - Sue Page Roberts, a fifth generation Floridian from Woodville, Florida died September 4, 2020 age 84 at her home surrounded by family. A graduate of Leon High School and a Licensed Practical Nurse by trade.
Never bored or lonely Sue was an avid reader. She loved a wide diversity of books from the Poldark series to the history of World War II, to Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking. Her varied taste in music included classical symphonies, the long version of Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynard, and Tom Jones. She loved cooking and baking. Nothing gave her more joy than to have a family gathering so she could cook and spoil family. Her holiday treats would be forever remembered, especially her fudge and Carrot Cake. Sue was passionate about preserving the environment, caring for animals, and most of all, she loved her family.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband H.B. Roberts, and survived by three children, Marilyn Roberts Brown, Ida (Tim) Christie, Bryant Roberts (Carole), a sister Nanette Causseaux, two grandchildren Jeremy Brown and Ray Christie, and two Great Grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held by the family.
Sue asked that donations be sent to The Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at pcrf.org.uk
or Big Bend Hospice at bigbendhospice.org