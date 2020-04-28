Services
Susan A. Arthur


1942 - 2020
Susan A. Arthur Obituary
Susan A. Arthur

Susan A. Arthur, 78, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, of natural causes. Ms. Arthur was born in Dayton, Ohio, and was a registered nurse who supervised The Tuberculosis Control Program in Polk County, Florida prior to her retirement. She is survived by her daughters, Ms. Kimberly Warren of Tallahassee, Florida, and Ms. Denise Richardson of Lake Wales, Florida. Ms. Arthur had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later time. The family is being assisted by James Sircy and cared for by Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, Tallahassee, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
