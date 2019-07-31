|
|
Susan Diane Hewell
Jacksonville - Susan Diane Hewell died at Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was predeceased by her mother and father Juanita Wainwright Baker and Martinez (Marty) Baker. She is survived by her husband, George Hoyt Hewell II (owner and operator of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Homes), her sister Judy Baker Pate (Mike) of Tallahassee, stepson Galen Brett Hewell of Las Vegas, NV, stepdaughter Adrienne Shea Dilger (Mike). Also, nephew Brian Pate and great-nieces Shannon and Cassidy Pate of Wake Forest, NC.
Susan was born on June 29, 1953 and grew up in Jacksonville. She graduated high school from The Episcopal School of Jacksonville, received her undergraduate degree from Queens College in Charlotte NC, her masters from Jacksonville University and her doctorate from the University of Florida. She was a life member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Dr. Hewell was an accomplished musician. She played piano professionally and was choir director at several churches in the Jacksonville area. Susan was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church.
For 22 years Susan and her loving husband George enjoyed cruising to destinations around the world, dining at their favorite restaurants and attending performances of Broadway musicals. Susan always had a smile on her face when she was playing duets on the piano with her sister Judy and put on many impromptu concerts for her family and friends. She had a special love for four legged canine friends, especially her treasured Bichon's, Prissy and Babalu who have been waiting for her across the Rainbow Bridge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Services will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Laurie Furr-Vancini officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Oaklawn Cemetery The visitation and services will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard S., Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019