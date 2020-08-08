Susan Jane Orrick



Susan Jane Orrick of Tallahassee died peacefully at her home August 5 after a lengthy illness. She was 64.



Susan's lifelong love of and involvement in the performing arts began at Leon High School, where she was active in theater and a member of Madrigals. After graduating in 1974 she attended Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, then returned to Tallahassee to earn her BFA in acting at Florida State University.



She earned an MFA in directing at Illinois State University, then moved to Chicago, where she spent more than 20 years acting, directing and teaching. She worked with David Mamet, Joe Mantegna and other well-known Chicagoans at the historic Goodman Theatre. She co-starred with Ron Silver at the Goodman's inaugural production of Shel Silverstein's Gorilla.



Susan was baptized in Chicago's oldest Lutheran Church, First St. Paul's, where she frequently sang as a soloist. She enjoyed a close and fulfilling spiritual walk the rest of her life.



Susan loved teaching and working with children. She spent two years directing plays in public schools throughout Montana and Canada before returning to Florida to teach movement and dance at Ringling Brothers' Clown College in Sarasota. She married Clown College faculty member Robin Eurich under the big top in Ringling's center ring. She returned to FSU's theater school as a visiting instructor in 2015, and remained in Tallahassee to help care for her mother, Marjorie Orrick.



Susan is survived by her son, Nathan Eurich; sister Alison Orrick Herrington and her children, Ross, John (Whitney) and Anna; brother Judson Orrick (Diana), all of Tallahassee; as well as James Graham, Kathy Ervin, Chip Herrington and a host of other dedicated friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue.









