1/1
Susan Jane Orrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Jane Orrick

Susan Jane Orrick of Tallahassee died peacefully at her home August 5 after a lengthy illness. She was 64.

Susan's lifelong love of and involvement in the performing arts began at Leon High School, where she was active in theater and a member of Madrigals. After graduating in 1974 she attended Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, then returned to Tallahassee to earn her BFA in acting at Florida State University.

She earned an MFA in directing at Illinois State University, then moved to Chicago, where she spent more than 20 years acting, directing and teaching. She worked with David Mamet, Joe Mantegna and other well-known Chicagoans at the historic Goodman Theatre. She co-starred with Ron Silver at the Goodman's inaugural production of Shel Silverstein's Gorilla.

Susan was baptized in Chicago's oldest Lutheran Church, First St. Paul's, where she frequently sang as a soloist. She enjoyed a close and fulfilling spiritual walk the rest of her life.

Susan loved teaching and working with children. She spent two years directing plays in public schools throughout Montana and Canada before returning to Florida to teach movement and dance at Ringling Brothers' Clown College in Sarasota. She married Clown College faculty member Robin Eurich under the big top in Ringling's center ring. She returned to FSU's theater school as a visiting instructor in 2015, and remained in Tallahassee to help care for her mother, Marjorie Orrick.

Susan is survived by her son, Nathan Eurich; sister Alison Orrick Herrington and her children, Ross, John (Whitney) and Anna; brother Judson Orrick (Diana), all of Tallahassee; as well as James Graham, Kathy Ervin, Chip Herrington and a host of other dedicated friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved