Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
2285 Bannerman
Susan Katherine Nicholson Obituary
- - Susan Katherine Nicholson, 64, very much beloved, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband Hugh Nicholson; son Michael Nicholson and wife Jennifer; son Jonathan Nicholson and wife Sarah; daughter Lauren Nicholson; and grandson Isaac.

A service celebrating her life will be will be held at Trinity Community Church, 2285 Bannerman on Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilltop House of Prayer.

Soli Deo Gloria!
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
