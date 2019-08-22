Services
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Tallahassee, FL - Susan Knox McClellan, age 72, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born September 2, 1946 in Jacksonville, FL but lived most of her life in Tallahassee. She was a graduate of Florida High School, Class of 1964, and Florida State University, Class of 1968. Susan was active in her church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, as long as she was able. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Community Band for many years, which she enjoyed very much. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Roby Blount McClellan and Bonnie Knox McClellan, and her sister, Bonnie McClellan Peterson. She is survived by siblings Roby B. McClellan, Jr. (NJ and CA), Jennie McClellan Hyman (Atlanta, GA), Peter Knox McClellan (Arlington, VA), and Helen Mary McClellan (Ellicott City, MD), and numerous nieces and nephews. A service is planned for Friday, August 23, 2019, at the chapel of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road. For updated service times, please call or go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
