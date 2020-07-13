Susan Louise GalvinTallahassee - Susan Louise (Hinrichs) Galvin was born on April 16, 1947, to John Hinrichs and Louise Deal. She was raised in Scotia, New York where she graduated high school in 1965 and went on to graduate from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont in 1968 with a degree in Biology and Medical Technology. Susan finished her Medical Technology training at Albany Med.She was working on her Master's at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont when she met and married her husband of almost 50 years Michael Galvin, who had just gotten home from Vietnam.Susan worked as a Medical Technologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont for 27 years. In 1997, they moved to Tallahassee, Florida where she worked at what was to become One Blood for 23 years until her death on July 11, 2020.She is survived by her husband, Michael; a daughter Sarah (Shawn) Welch of Madison, Ohio; and two very beautiful granddaughters, Hannah and Charlotte Welch.Susan loved working with animals, fishing, and in her later years she loved playing golf. She simply adored her two granddaughters and really enjoyed her job and the people she worked with at One Blood.