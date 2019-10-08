|
|
Susan Tucker
- - Susan Montgomery Tucker passed away at age 63 peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019. In her early years she won many ribbons and medals for show and open jumping, was a champion diver and swimmer, 1982 was Utah state softball champion. Susie was an avid, fisherwoman, devout wife, mother and grandmother known as Gammy to all.
She is survived by her husband Robert Tucker, children Justin Tucker and wife Hunter & children Kanoa and Kane Tucker, Jasmine McMillan and husband Derek & children Finley, Lily and Brett, and Darcy Tucker and husband Aaron Barno Beckstead & children Eva and Ellie, her mother Marilyn "M.P." Empey, brothers Scott Montgomery & John Montgomery of Utah and mother-in-law Emmanell Tucker.
Predeceased by her father John D. Montgomery Sr. and step-father Clair B. Empey.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 am at 195 Harvey Young Farm and service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Crawfordville Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019