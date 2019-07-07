|
Susanne Carol Tuten
Tallahassee - Susanne Carol Tuten, age 72, died July 3, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House of a brain tumor. She was born in San Antonio Texas on November 17, 1946 to Margaret Mabel Dworaczyk and Jerome Cleofas Dworaczyk (Jerry) and raised in Kerrville Texas, she moved to Tallahassee in 1972 where she managed a day care center. She then was employed by the Florida Senate in 1984, retiring in 2007. She was always proud of her Lone Star State roots. She often said "You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the girl," A kind, gentle lady with a quick wit, Susanne could warm anyone with her presence. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2006, she fought that battle with Tai Chi, Rock Steady Boxing, and a positive attitude.
Survivors include Terry Tuten, her husband of 23 years, Terrell Tuten 'Terry,' one daughter Tiffany Scoma of Tallahassee, one son, Mario Scoma (Andrea) of Destin, five granddaughters, Aubrey, Chelsea, Chloe, Stella, and Mila. Sisters include; Sandie Gillan (Leroy) of Mansfield, Texas, and Patsy Bell of Kerrville, brothers; John Shackelford, Herbert Shackelford Jr. (Ana), Paul Shackelford, all of Kerrville, Larry Shackelford (Brenda) and James Shackelford (Heather) of Ft. Smith Arkansas.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Killearn United Methodist Church, 2800 Shamrock St. S., Tallahassee, where she had been a member for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Tuten family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019