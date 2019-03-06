|
Susanne E. Taranto
Tallahassee - Susanne E. Taranto, age 82, entered into rest March 3, 2019. Susanne was born in Norwich, Connecticut and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. She was a retired Educator having taught at several local schools and the Florida Department of Education where is worked with several statewide programs including the School Volunteer Program. Susanne was a member of Tallahassee Watercolor Society and Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, along with the FSU Extra Point Club and was an avid FSU fan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Bevis and granddaughter Hailey Bevis. Survivors include her husband Joseph C. Taranto, Ed.D; children Thomas W. (Carolyn) Yarbrough, Pamela (William) Hamilton, Lisa Yarbrough, Scott (Leighann) Taranto, Dr. Chris (Kelli) Taranto; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gadsden Art Center & Museum 13 N. Madison St. Quincy, FL 32351 Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019