Madison, FL - Susie Ann Phillips Johnson, 77, of Madison, FL passed in Valdosta, GA on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, in Oak Ridge Cemetery # 1. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Madison. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Johnson family. A lifelong Madison resident, Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and fishing. She had been a food-prepper at O'Neal's Restaurant and a member of Grace Temple Outreach Ministries, Gainesville. Treasuring her love are her husband, Freddie Lee Johnson, Sr.; son, Larry Phillips; daughters: Bobbie Phillips, Margaret (Elijah) Davis, Angela (Pastor Randy) Mathis and Amy Jonas; sister, Mary (Eddie) Luster; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
