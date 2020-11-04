1/1
Susie Brown Stafford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Brown Stafford,

Susie Brown Stafford, 74, departed this life on October 25, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary located at 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3pm to 7 pm at Bradwell Mortuary.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stafford, survivors include her daughters Tatayana Smith, Quincy and Alisa Stafford-Rodgers (William), Newport News, VA; sister, Alice Williams; grandsons, Jacquez Smith, Norfolk, VA and Dub Rodgers (Desiree), Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Aniyah, Arin, and Alivia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved