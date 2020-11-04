Or Copy this URL to Share

Susie Brown Stafford,



Susie Brown Stafford, 74, departed this life on October 25, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary located at 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3pm to 7 pm at Bradwell Mortuary.



Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stafford, survivors include her daughters Tatayana Smith, Quincy and Alisa Stafford-Rodgers (William), Newport News, VA; sister, Alice Williams; grandsons, Jacquez Smith, Norfolk, VA and Dub Rodgers (Desiree), Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Aniyah, Arin, and Alivia.









