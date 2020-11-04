Susie Brown Stafford,
Susie Brown Stafford, 74, departed this life on October 25, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary located at 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3pm to 7 pm at Bradwell Mortuary.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stafford, survivors include her daughters Tatayana Smith, Quincy and Alisa Stafford-Rodgers (William), Newport News, VA; sister, Alice Williams; grandsons, Jacquez Smith, Norfolk, VA and Dub Rodgers (Desiree), Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Aniyah, Arin, and Alivia.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.