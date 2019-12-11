|
|
Susie Mae Collins
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Susie Mae Gallon Collins, 91, passed on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Mt. Pleasant P.B. Church, Thomasville Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She had been a member of St. Matthews P.B. Church, serving as church mother and usher. Survivors include her daughters: Robertha Thompson Palmer and Catherine (Fred) Smith; step-daughter, Theresa (Roosevelt) Sawyer; step-son, Rony (Wanda) Thompson; grandchildren: Lawrence Howard, Jr., Frederick (Shelita) Smith, Kimberly and Caple Palmer III ; sister, Mrs. Dorothy Chester and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019