Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Mae Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susie Mae Collins Obituary
Susie Mae Collins

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Susie Mae Gallon Collins, 91, passed on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Mt. Pleasant P.B. Church, Thomasville Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She had been a member of St. Matthews P.B. Church, serving as church mother and usher. Survivors include her daughters: Robertha Thompson Palmer and Catherine (Fred) Smith; step-daughter, Theresa (Roosevelt) Sawyer; step-son, Rony (Wanda) Thompson; grandchildren: Lawrence Howard, Jr., Frederick (Shelita) Smith, Kimberly and Caple Palmer III ; sister, Mrs. Dorothy Chester and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -