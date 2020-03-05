|
|
Suzanne Connor Hendrix
Tallahassee - Suzanne Connor Hendrix, 66, of Tallahassee, FL died on March 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is now at peace. She graduated from the University of Maryland, cum laude, in 1976 with a BS degree in Human Ecology. Suzanne was a loving wife, mother and friend to so many and dearly loved by her family and friends. She was the co-owner of the Mill Bakery, Eatery and Brewery, Apalachee Parkway, along with her husband, Tim. She was a wonderful life partner and the best business partner. Most importantly, Suzanne gave her all to everything she did. She held herself to the highest standards and taught so many how to love. This is her legacy.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Graff Connor.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Hendrix of 40 years; daughter, Kelly Anne Hendrix; son, David Connor Hendrix (Meghan); granddaughters, Kaia Rose Hendrix and Ayla June Hendrix; son, Daniel Phillips Hendrix; father, Edward Connor, Sr., brothers, Ed Connor, Jr. (Barb) and Jimmy Connor (Ann Donohue); and sisters, Janie Connor, Carolyn Miller (Ben) and Betsy Stumpf (Mick); sister-in-law, Joy Hendrix Smythe; brothers-in-law, Thomas Robert Hendrix and Mitchell Donald Hendrix; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. All will miss her dearly.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving, tender care Suzanne received from the staff at The Grove at Canopy Memory Care home. Angels do, indeed, walk among us.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00AM on March 21, 2020, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home to be followed by a gathering of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the Alzheimer's Project, 301 E. Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020