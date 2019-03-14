|
Suzanne Schmutz
Greensboro, NC - On March 9, 2019, Suzanne Schmutz passed away while in the care of Beacon Place Hospice. She was surrounded by love and family as she started her journey to be reunited with the love of her life, Roy Schmutz, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Buckbee.
Suzanne lived a million lives in her 65 years on this Earth. She partied at Woodstock, hitchhiked across the country, married a Naval Boiler Technician, and started a family. She worked for UNCG as a Graduate School Admissions Specialist for a number of years and was so loved by everyone she worked with.
She is survived by her brother, Christopher Buckbee, daughter, Alison McLaughlin, and two grandchildren, Robyn McLaughlin and Jason McLaughlin, along with many extended family members, as well as countless others that she took under her wing and raised as if they were her own.
Suzanne was a bright light that touched every life she came into contact with. She will be remembered for her loving sarcasm and her absolute sassiness and honesty.
Suzanne's Celebration of Life will be at Forbis & Dick on Elm Street in Greensboro, NC on Friday, March 15, from 6 - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne and her family would love donations to your local Hospice, s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019