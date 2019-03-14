Services
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 275-8408
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Schmutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Schmutz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne Schmutz Obituary
Suzanne Schmutz

Greensboro, NC - On March 9, 2019, Suzanne Schmutz passed away while in the care of Beacon Place Hospice. She was surrounded by love and family as she started her journey to be reunited with the love of her life, Roy Schmutz, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Buckbee.

Suzanne lived a million lives in her 65 years on this Earth. She partied at Woodstock, hitchhiked across the country, married a Naval Boiler Technician, and started a family. She worked for UNCG as a Graduate School Admissions Specialist for a number of years and was so loved by everyone she worked with.

She is survived by her brother, Christopher Buckbee, daughter, Alison McLaughlin, and two grandchildren, Robyn McLaughlin and Jason McLaughlin, along with many extended family members, as well as countless others that she took under her wing and raised as if they were her own.

Suzanne was a bright light that touched every life she came into contact with. She will be remembered for her loving sarcasm and her absolute sassiness and honesty.

Suzanne's Celebration of Life will be at Forbis & Dick on Elm Street in Greensboro, NC on Friday, March 15, from 6 - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne and her family would love donations to your local Hospice, s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now