Syidah Mu'min
Tallahassee - Syidah Mu'min (née Gloria Beach), 86, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by her loving husband and family.
She was born in Harlem, New York, to the late Beatrice and Cyril Percival on January 19, 1933. Syidah retired as an electrical engineer from the Long Island Lighting Company in Central Islip, New York, where she worked for 26 years. She was an active member of Temple No. 7 in New York City and Masjid Al-Nahal in Tallahassee, Florida. She enjoyed spending her time with family and close friends. She loved gardening and being the family historian. She diligently collected photos of family activities and archived them.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 70 years, Akbar Mu'min (née Thomas Beach); two daughters, Renée Akbar and Lauraine Rademaker; five grandchildren, Shaakira Akbar, Mutaqee Akbar, Tareeq Akbar, Raheem Rademaker (Tigist), and Aliyah Webb (John); five great-grandchildren, Hasaan, Niarra, Mylles, Semay, and Madu; a brother, Richard Percival and a sister who preceded her in death, Alice Walker; son-in-law, Na'im Akbar; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The service will be held at Abby Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with interment following at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 23, 2019