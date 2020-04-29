Resources
Sylvester Dickey Sr.


1937 - 2020
Sylvester Dickey Sr. Obituary
Sylvester Dickey Sr.

Tallahassee - Sylvester Dickey Sr., 82, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Graveside service will be 12 Noon, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at New Hickory Hill P.B. Church Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus services are private. Viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ruby Lee Dickey; 4 children, Sylvester (Linda) Dickey Jr., Willie (June) Dickey, Clay (Sabrina) Dickey and Sundra (Randy) Erving; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -