Sylvia Beckwith
Tallahassee, FL - Sylvia Brown Beckwith, 78, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Viewing-visitation is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tillman's. Born in Quitman, GA, Mrs. Beckwith was a longtime Tallahassee resident, a member of Fountain Chapel AME Church and a retired FSU employee. Survivors include her children: Gwendolyn and Curtis Beckwith, Jr.; grandchildren: Sharai Beckwith and Derrick Blanton, Jr.; siblings: James Henry Brown and Barbara (Marion) Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, attendance at the service will be limited to immediate family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020