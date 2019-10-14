|
Sylvia Kay Taylor Sharron
Marietta, GA - Sylvia Kay Taylor Sharron, 67, of Marianna Florida, devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randy Sharron of Tallahassee Florida, her two daughters Lauren Fici and Taylor Irby, five grandchildren: Israel Hope, Elijah William, Adeline Faith, Zoe Grace and Isaac Marijan. Sylvia also has a brother, Charles "CT" Taylor of Tyler, Texas, 2 nephews and 3 nieces and a grand nephew. She was a beloved daughter and faithful caretaker of Gertrude Taylor who lived to be 106. Services will be Friday, October 18 at Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Rd, Marietta. The family will receive visitors from 11am in the church lobby. The memorial service will start at 1pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers donations can be made Honest Aide, LLC -Sylvias wonderful caretaker, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA 30060. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements. For full obituary, please visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019