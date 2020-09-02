1/1
Sylvia Polk Rhodes
Sylvia Polk Rhodes

Sylvia Polk Rhodes, 67 passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. She was born January 21, 1953 in Pensacola, FL to Sylvester and Thelma Pollard Polk, Jr. Sylvia graduated from George Washington High School in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Florida A & M University where she met her husband Steven. They later married in January 1977 and to this union " Little Steve" and Stephanie were born. Sylvia moved to Gainesville in July 1984 from Tallahassee, FL and retired as a nurse after 30 years of service.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Heart Association, 3324 West University Avenue #128, Gainesville, FL 32607. For full obituary, please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea

August 31, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
August 31, 2020
To the Polk and Rhodes families. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers
Nettie Harrell
Friend
August 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss Steve! May the memories of your mom, the prayers of your family and friends and the grace of our Lord Jesus bring you and your family peace during this difficult time.
Shawn Harden
Friend
