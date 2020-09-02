Sylvia Polk Rhodes
Sylvia Polk Rhodes, 67 passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. She was born January 21, 1953 in Pensacola, FL to Sylvester and Thelma Pollard Polk, Jr. Sylvia graduated from George Washington High School in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Florida A & M University where she met her husband Steven. They later married in January 1977 and to this union " Little Steve" and Stephanie were born. Sylvia moved to Gainesville in July 1984 from Tallahassee, FL and retired as a nurse after 30 years of service.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
, 3324 West University Avenue #128, Gainesville, FL 32607. For full obituary, please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556